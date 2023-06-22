BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.40) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of £39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 164 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 206 ($2.64).

Get BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.