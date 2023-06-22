BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.70. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3,432 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

