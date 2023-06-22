Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

