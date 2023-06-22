Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 100.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,437,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $14,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after acquiring an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,838,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.