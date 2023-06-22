BlueArk (BRK) Tops One Day Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00452206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00091612 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

