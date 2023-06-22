Blur Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.36 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $29.36 million and $35.90 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blur has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 706,675,988.3942162 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.39180943 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $39,487,723.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.