BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.92.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

