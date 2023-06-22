Boothe Investment Group Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $131.51. 1,778,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

