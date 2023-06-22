Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Arthur C. Butcher Sells 6,697 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,591. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

