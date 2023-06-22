Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) vs. NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Financial Review

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NV5 Global and Bouygues’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $786.78 million 2.22 $49.97 million $3.09 35.98 Bouygues N/A N/A N/A $0.27 24.04

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bouygues. Bouygues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NV5 Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 6.05% 11.28% 7.90% Bouygues N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NV5 Global and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.6% of NV5 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of NV5 Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NV5 Global and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bouygues 0 0 0 0 N/A

NV5 Global currently has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given NV5 Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Bouygues.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Bouygues on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services. Further, it is engaged in construction of highways, bridges and tunnels; development of rail and light rail systems; provision of services related to street and roadway construction; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. The company also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, it offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; climate change and reducing CO2 emissions; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualsecurity and surveillanceinformation technologydata center services. Further, the company provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines. It also produces TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1, and LCI complementary TV channels; operates TV Breizh, Histoire TV, Ushuaïa TV and Serieclub channels; produces, broadcasts, and distributes content; operates la seine musicale entertainment and concert venue; produces cinemas; and entertainment and leisure comprising licenses and publishes boards games, as well as music production and live events. Further, it offers telecom services; mobile and fixed network services; and Bbox Fibre, an internet box. Additionally, the company provides design, installation, and maintenance services in various fields that include cooling and fire protection, facility management, digital and ICT, electrical, and mechanical and robotics, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Paris, France.

