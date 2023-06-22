Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.