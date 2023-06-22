Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.90 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.80.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

