Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWD stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

