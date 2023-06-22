Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,858. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.