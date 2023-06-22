Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

MDT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

