Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $81.30. 564,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,133. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

