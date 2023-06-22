Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Shares Down 0.4%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Bridgetown Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Bridgetown

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1,515.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

