Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,749 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

