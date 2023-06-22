Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,893,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

