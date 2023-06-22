Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.