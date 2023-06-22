Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $24.14 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 2.83% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

