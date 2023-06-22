Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Mueller Industries worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,197,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 201,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MLI opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $86.23.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.