Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 243,041 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

