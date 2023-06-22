Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

