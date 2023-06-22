Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb from StockNews.com
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.