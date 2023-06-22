Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 8.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

AVGO traded down $6.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $841.53. The company had a trading volume of 783,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $711.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $347.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

