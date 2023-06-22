Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 415 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $73.76. 2,091,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

