Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

