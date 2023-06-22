Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
