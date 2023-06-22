Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 289,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

