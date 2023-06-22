Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 1,560 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 5,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

