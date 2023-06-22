Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 552 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 648,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FNDX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,736. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.