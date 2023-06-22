C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,991 shares of company stock worth $6,592,656. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

AI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,652,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,015,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.52.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

