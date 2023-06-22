Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Declares Dividend of $0.99

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9894 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 31,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,708,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,255.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

