Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) to Issue $0.75 Dividend

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7509 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

FYLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,410 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

