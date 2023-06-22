Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2941 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,010 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,506.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

