Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) a C$14.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.67.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Performance

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Monday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

