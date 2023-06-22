Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 506,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 422,876 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.73.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after buying an additional 680,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 951,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 665,826 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 530,862 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

