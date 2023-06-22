Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $709.92. 106,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.69. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

