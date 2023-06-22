Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $383,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,620 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 2,648,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,022,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

