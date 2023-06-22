Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.6% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Amgen by 13.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 269,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.27. 160,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.22.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

