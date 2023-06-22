CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMX stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 654.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

