Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 4.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.23. 10,673,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 25,402,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Carvana Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.89) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

