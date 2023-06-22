Casper Price Tops $0.0412 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $457.83 million and $4.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,806,775,170 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,110,431 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,805,353,004 with 11,118,770,976 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04204552 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,448,241.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

