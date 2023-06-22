Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.78. 709,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,446. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.49.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

