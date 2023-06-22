CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Buys $99,000.00 in Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Rating) Director Theodoros Xenohristos acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 2,362,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,332. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

