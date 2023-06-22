CEEK VR Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $46.76 million and $9.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017980 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,056.66 or 1.00085506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06118396 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,559,633.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

