CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 144,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,154. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

