CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 144,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,154. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.42.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on CEL-SCI from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.