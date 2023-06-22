Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.98 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $120.98 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

