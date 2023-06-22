Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) & Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Critical Contrast

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) and Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boise Cascade and Cementos Argos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cementos Argos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Boise Cascade presently has a consensus target price of $75.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Given Boise Cascade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Cementos Argos.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade $8.39 billion 0.38 $857.66 million $16.39 4.97 Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boise Cascade and Cementos Argos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Argos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Boise Cascade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cementos Argos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Boise Cascade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boise Cascade and Cementos Argos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade 8.57% 32.79% 19.92% Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Cementos Argos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products. This segment's products are used in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, light commercial construction, and industrial applications. It sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. This segment sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos S.A. produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos S.A.

