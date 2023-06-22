Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.10

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.10 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 189.80 ($2.43). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.43), with a volume of 289,561 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CAML shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of £333.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,285.71%.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,819.58). Also, insider Mike Armitage bought 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($25,593.86). Insiders have purchased 28,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,088,722 in the last 90 days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

